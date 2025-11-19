Red Wings' Mason Appleton: Posts assist Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Appleton notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Appleton ended a four-game point drought with the helper. The 29-year-old forward has gone 16 games without a goal, but he remains firmly in a third-line role for the Red Wings. He's at three goals, five assists, 21 shots on net, 22 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 20 outings in 2025-26.
