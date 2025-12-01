Appleton (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against Boston on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Appleton didn't participate in Monday's practice, which was initially reported as a personal matter by Khan because his wife is expecting to give birth. In any event, Appleton won't play against the Bruins due to an injury and is day-to-day. He has collected three goals, nine points, 28 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 28 hits across 26 appearances this season. Elmer Soderblom or Jonatan Berggren will replace Appleton in Tuesday's lineup.