Postava allowed a goal on eight shots in the third period of Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Postava replaced John Gibson (upper body) at the start of the final frame. This was Postava's NHL debut, and it likely came faster than anyone expected after he was called up Wednesday with Daniil Tarasov (undisclosed) out of action. Gibson's injury isn't expected to be a long-term issue, but it's possible the Red Wings give Postava a friendly first start against the Flames on Saturday anyway, though nothing has been announced yet.