Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Meteoric rise up draft board

Seider was drafted sixth overall by the Red Wings at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

We knew Seider was on the rise, but nobody expected him to go sixth overall. That said, he could become the second-most valuable defender to emerge from the 2019 draft class. He's that good. That won't mean Seider will bring tremendous fantasy value. But he will be an elite No. 2 defender who shuts down opponents like stud Shark, Mark-Edouard Vlasic. Just three inches taller, 20 pounds heavier and a coveted right shot to boot. Seider's impressive showing this season against men in the DEL and at the 2019 World Championship opened a lot of eyes to his potential. This good skater is going to have a long and very successful NHL career.