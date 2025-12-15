Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Dealing with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kane (upper body) will miss at least the next two games, according to Max Bultman of The Athletic on Monday.
Kane suffered the injury in Saturday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He won't play against the Islanders and Mammoth on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and could miss additional action afterward. Kane has compiled six goals, 23 points and 70 shots on net across 24 appearances this season. After being recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday, John Leonard will replace Kane on Detroit's second line.
More News
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: One of each in win•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Produces two assists•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Comes through with game-winner•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Two points in SO loss•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Pockets two helpers Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Two helpers against Columbus•