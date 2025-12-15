Kane (upper body) will miss at least the next two games, according to Max Bultman of The Athletic on Monday.

Kane suffered the injury in Saturday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He won't play against the Islanders and Mammoth on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and could miss additional action afterward. Kane has compiled six goals, 23 points and 70 shots on net across 24 appearances this season. After being recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday, John Leonard will replace Kane on Detroit's second line.