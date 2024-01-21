Kane (lower body) won't play Sunday versus Tampa Bay, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.
Kane will miss his third straight contest. He has a doctor's appointment scheduled for Sunday, so the Red Wings expect to know more about his status Monday. Kane has racked up seven goals, 16 points and 63 shots on net over 19 appearances this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Ruled out of next two games•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Injured Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Scores game-winner•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Manages helper in shootout win•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Third straight multi-point showing•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Carries offense in loss•