Kane netted two goals, including the game-winning tally, and made an assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over Anaheim.

Kane erupted for two power-play points in the first period, including a goal just over five minutes into the contest. He then went five-hole to get the puck past Anaheim's Lukas Dostal to send the Red Wings home with a win. The 18-year vet is up to 14 goals, 21 assists and 106 shots on net in 47 appearances this season. Sunday's outing shows the 36-year-old winger still has relevant value in fantasy and should continue to see high usage for Detroit for the rest of the season. Kane still sees plenty of power play time and can be a strong fantasy asset in leagues that value offensive production and shot volume.