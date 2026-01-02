Kane notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

This was Kane's first point in three games after missing six contests due to an upper-body injury. The 37-year-old has returned to a second-line role with power-play time. Kane is at 24 points (nine on the power play), 78 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 27 appearances. He's productive when he's healthy, but the injury risk is at least moderate since he's already been out of the lineup for two stretches this season.