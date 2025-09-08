Gardner put pen to paper on a two-year contract with CSKA Moscow in July, per AHL Insider Tony Androckitis.

Garnder notched just 18 points in 62 regular-season games for AHL Lehigh Valley last year, no doubt a factor in his not being called up from the minors by the Flyers. At this point, the 29-year-old center probably has played in his last NHL game, which would see him eventually retire having appeared in 41 regular-season tilts for the Stars and Flyers over parts of four campaigns.