Byram signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Sabres on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Byram had been involved in plenty of trade and offer-sheet speculation recently, but the previously restricted free agent is now tied into Buffalo through 2026-27. The No. 4 overall selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft had a career year in 2024-25, generating seven goals, 38 points, 116 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 82 games. The 24-year-old blueliner also set a new high-water mark in average ice time (22:42), and his role could continue to grow if he receives top-pairing minutes alongside Rasmus Dahlin in 2025-26.