Byram scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Byram's point streak is up to four games (two goals, two assists). The defenseman has had two streaks of that length so far this season, though a five-game slump came in between them. The 24-year-old is up to three goals, nine points, 27 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-4 rating through 19 appearances in a top-four role with time on the second power-play unit.