Byram recorded the winning tally in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

While Byram wasn't able to find the scoresheet in regulation or overtime, he scored the lone point of the shootout to send Buffalo home with its first win since Oct. 24. Even though Byram wasn't credited with a point Saturday, he still has four points across his last six games. His value in fantasy is best served for deeper leagues, but the 24-year-old defenseman has steadily improved his offensive numbers each season, making him a name to keep an eye on in all formats.