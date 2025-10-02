Byram (undisclosed) is expected to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Penguins, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Byram suffered an undisclosed injury against the Red Wings on Saturday, but he returned to the ice during Thursday's practice session and will likely have a final chance to suit up during the preseason Friday. He appeared in all 82 regular-season games for the Sabres last year and recorded seven goals, 31 assists, 117 blocked shots, 75 hits and 46 PIM while averaging 22:42 of ice time.