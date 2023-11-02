Biro scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Making his season debut, Biro put Buffalo ahead 2-1 with his first NHL goal midway through the first period, jumping on a loose puck in front of the net, before adding a second tally with an empty-netter in the third. It was quite a performance from Biro in his second NHL game -- he was held scoreless in his other appearance in 2021. The 25-year-old winger skated on the Sabres' top line with Tage Thompson and Jordan Greenway, a role that could offer some fantasy value going forward. Biro flashed some offensive upside in the minors, tallying two goals and six points in five AHL games prior to his call-up.