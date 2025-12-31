Ellis (concussion) will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's road game against Dallas, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

Ellis hasn't played between the pipes since Dec. 9 due to the injury. He has a 4-3-0 record, 3.25 GAA and .895 save percentage in eight appearances in 2025-26. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start Wednesday, and Ellis will serve as the understudy. Alex Lyon (lower body) has returned to Buffalo to be evaluated, so Buffalo has two healthy goaltenders, including Ellis.