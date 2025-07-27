Timmins signed a two-year, $4.4 million contract with Buffalo on Sunday.

Timmins compiled three goals, 15 points, 69 shots on net, 90 blocked shots and 55 hits across 68 regular-season appearances between Pittsburgh and Toronto in 2024-25. The Sabres acquired the 26-year-old defenseman from the Penguins at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on June 28. Timmins should be in the mix for a third-pairing role in the 2025-26 campaign.