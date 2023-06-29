McCarthy was selected 86th overall by the Sabres in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

The younger brother of New Jersey 2019 fourth-rounder Case McCarthy, Gavin projects as a stay-at-home defender with just enough offensive ability to get by. McCarthy's speed is underrated. He's by no means a blazer, but he moves well enough to carry the mail when necessary. His decision making can be a bit shaky at times, but McCarthy has enough size (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) and competes well enough to believe he has a chance at becoming a future NHL regular, albeit almost certainly in a bottom-pairing role. He is off to Boston University to join Case, where the latter will serve as the captain of the Terriers this coming season.