Quinn has signed a two-year, $3.375 million AAV contract with the Sabres, the team announced Friday.

Quinn was a restricted free agent this offseason, but that is taken care of with this two-year contract. A first-round draft choice in 2020, Quinn put together his best season last year, producing 15 goals and 24 assists in 74 games. The 23-year-old hasn't quite lived up to his high draft position so far, but still played an important role in the Sabres' middle-six and on the team's power play. His role next year will likely look similar to what it did in the 2024-25 season.