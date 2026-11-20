Quinn scored two even-strength goals and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

The 25-year-old forward bookended the scoring for the Sabres, ripping a shot past Logan Thompson through a partial screen early in the first period before sliding home an empty-netter in the final minute of the third. In between, Quinn set up Tage Thompson for a tally in the second frame. It's the fourth multi-point performance in the last nine games for Quinn, and he's rocketing toward a career-best campaign with 11 goals and 22 points in 22 contests, including two goals and eight points on the power play.