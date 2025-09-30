Head coach Lindy Ruff stated Monday that Greenway (lower body) is progressing in his recovery and could begin practicing next week, according to Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Greenway underwent a second core surgery in July, and he has yet to participate in training camp. Buffalo will face the Rangers in their regular-season opener Oct. 9, but considering it's not a guarantee Greenway will start practicing in the near future, it will likely be an uphill battle for him to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.