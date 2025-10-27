Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Possible for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenway (lower body) is a good possibility to play against Boston on Thursday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.
Greenway participated in Monday's practice and appears to be close to making his season debut. He produced three goals, five assists, 36 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 100 hits and 45 PIM across 34 appearances in the 2024-25 regular season.
More News
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Won't return this weekend•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Shifts to injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Won't play Opening Night•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Might resume practicing next week•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Likely to miss most of camp•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Doubtful for rest of season•