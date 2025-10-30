Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Ready to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenway (lower body) will play Thursday in Boston.
Greenway, who was on injured reserve, is making his first appearance of the season. He had three goals, eight points, 100 hits and 29 blocks in 34 outings with Buffalo in 2024-25. Greenway is projected to serve on the fourth line alongside Josh Dunne and Beck Malenstyn versus the Bruins.
More News
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Possible for Thursday•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Won't return this weekend•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Shifts to injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Won't play Opening Night•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Might resume practicing next week•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Likely to miss most of camp•