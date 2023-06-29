Strbak was selected 45th overall by the Sabres in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

A native of Slovakia, Strbak logged a ton of ice time for his home country in the 2023 World Juniors as a 16-year-old. He managed just three points in five games during the tournament, but at 6-foot-2 and north of 200 pounds with significant room to grow, Strbak has a real chance to develop into a useful, stay-at-home defender for the Sabres. He seems unlikely to produce much offensive as a professional, but Strbak's skating is fine for such a big kid, and you get an honest effort from him every night. Strbak, who played this past season with Sioux Falls of the USHL (5G, 19P in 44GP), is off to Michigan State in the fall.