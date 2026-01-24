Strbak scored a goal and added two assists in Michigan State University's 3-1 win over the University of Minnesota on Friday.

Strbak has had few big moments this season, but this was his best game of the year. He's up to two goals and 11 points through 23 outings for the Spartans this year. A second-round pick of the Sabres in 2023, Strbak projects as more of a shutdown defenseman once he reaches the NHL, though he won't be completely useless in the offensive zone.