Power notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Power has a three-game assist streak going, and he's earned five helpers across 12 contests since his last goal Dec. 8 versus the Flames. The defenseman has struggled overall this season with 13 points, 58 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 20 hits and a minus-2 rating over 40 appearances. He's still seeing top-four minutes, but he's in danger of missing the 30-point mark for the first time in his fourth full campaign.