Power (lower body) is fully healthy ahead of the 2025-26 season, according to Justin Alpert of the Sabres' official site on Tuesday.

Power missed the last three games of 2024-25 after sustaining a lower-body injury April 12. The 22-year-old blueliner avoided surgery and is back in Buffalo participating in informal skates ahead of training camp. The 2021 No. 1 overall selection set career highs in goals (seven), assists (33) and points (40) last year, and he could take another step forward if he earns the majority of power-play time on the second unit over Bowen Byram this season.