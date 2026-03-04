Power scored a goal in a 3-2 win over Vegas on Tuesday.

After his team won a faceoff early in the second, Power took the puck and walked to the middle of the blue line before firing a fluttering wrist shot that fooled Akira Schmid over his glove. Power has a goal and an assist in his last two games, and he has fired six shots in that span. Yes, he's taken a step backward this season, and his current 26-point-pace is well off his 40-point effort last year. It's important to note that Power rarely sees power-play time, which has eaten away at his offensive impact. That could change at any time, and the young man has talent. He could surprise if he can regain his confidence.