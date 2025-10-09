Sabres' Owen Power: Unavailable Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Power (illness) won't play in Thursday's tilt against the Rangers.
Power was put on injured reserve Monday due to a muscle strain. He was originally slated to play Thursday, but the Sabres are now reporting that he's day-to-day because of an illness. It's not clear if Power has recovered from his strain or if he's still dealing with that in addition to the illness. Either way, his next opportunity to play will be Saturday in Boston.