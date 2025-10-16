Krebs notched an assist, four hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

The helper was Krebs' first point of the season. The 24-year-old was listed on the second line Wednesday but still saw just 12:52 of ice time in the contest. He could stick further in the lineup while Josh Norris (upper body) is out, but it's likely the Sabres try a number of different lineup combinations. Krebs has added four shots on net, nine hits and a minus-2 rating through four appearances.