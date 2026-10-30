Krebs had three assists, four hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Ducks.

Krebs got a spin on the top line, centering Tage Thompson and Zach Benson. The trio combined for four goals and seven assists in the contest. Krebs is typically more of a depth forward, though he has proven himself an effective utility option in the last couple of years. He snapped a six-game point drought Thursday and is now at seven assists, seven shots on net, 24 hits and nine PIM over 13 outings. The 25-year-old remains on the hunt for his first goal of the season.