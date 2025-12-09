Krebs notched an assist, four hits and four PIM in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Flames.

Krebs has chipped in five helpers over his last 13 games, but he hasn't scored yet this season. He's at eight assists, 34 shots on net, 73 hits, 40 PIM, 18 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 29 outings overall. Krebs' mediocre offense is likely to keep him in a bottom-six role, but he had a career-high 10 goals and 28 points in 2024-25 while shooting 12.5 percent, so he should be able to pick up the pace.