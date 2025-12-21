Krebs recorded an assist, blocked a shot and dished out three hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.

Krebs played a hand in Tage Thompson's goal midway through the second period, which gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead. With the apple, Krebs is up to 10 assists, 39 shots on goal, 84 hits and 20 blocks through 34 outings this season. While he is yet to score a goal this season, the 24-year-old forward has three helpers in his last six outings. With Jason Zucker (lower body) likely out until after Christmas Day, Krebs has moved up to the Sabres' top line and should see heightened usage in the interim. While he lacks the high-end scoring potential of other Buffalo forwards, his category coverage of 84 hits, which ranks second on the team, gives him decent streaming value in deep fantasy formats for the time being.