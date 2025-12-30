Krebs scored an empty-net goal and placed two shots on net in Monday's 4-2 in over St. Louis.

Krebs placed the bow on top of the Sabres' ninth consecutive win, as he found the back of the Blues' empty net to put Buffalo up by two goals. With the twine finder, he is up to three goals, 14 points, 45 shots on net, 92 hits and 22 blocks through 38 games this season. After dishing out 10 helpers but struggling to find the back of the net himself across the team's first 34 games, the 24-year-old forward has three goals over his last four outings. His contributions offensively from the Sabres' top line have helped ease the goal-scoring burden on Tage Thompson's shoulders. Despite his lack of a role on the power play, Krebs still has fantastic streaming value in fantasy with six points and 16 hits over the team's last seven games.