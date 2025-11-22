Dahlin recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 9-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Dahlin has seven helpers over four games since returning from a personal absence. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 16 points, 45 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 13 hits and a minus-5 rating over 18 appearances. He's not playing as much of a physical game as in years past, but his all-around production remains fairly strong, especially with a great pace on offense.