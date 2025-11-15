Dahlin (personal) was activated from non-roster player status Saturday, per the NHL media site.

The Sabres returned Zac Jones to AHL Rochester in a corresponding move. Dahlin is poised to return to the lineup against Detroit on Saturday after missing the last three games. He has accounted for one goal, eight assists, 38 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 12 hits through 14 appearances this season. Dahlin will occupy a top-pairing role and see time on the first power-play unit against the Red Wings.