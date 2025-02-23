Dahlin scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.
All three points came in the first period as the Sabres roared out to a 5-0 lead and chased Igor Shesterkin from the game. Dahlin extended his point streak to six games in the process, a stretch in which he's amassed three goals and 11 points with 11 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, nine hits and a plus-7 rating.
