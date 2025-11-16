Dahlin logged two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Dahlin missed three games while attending to a personal matter. He was not eased back into action, logging 27:05 of ice time in this contest while earning his third multi-point effort of the season. The defenseman has a goal, 10 helpers, 38 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 13 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 15 appearances this year. His large role makes him a strong blueliner in fantasy, particularly for managers in need of category coverage.