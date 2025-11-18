Dahlin picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

The star blueliner helped set up tallies by Noah Ostlund in the first period and Beck Malenstyn in the second. Dahlin has posted back-to-back two-assists performances since returning from a three-game absence due to a personal matter, and on the season the 25-year-old has a goal and 13 points in 16 contests with 41 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 13 hits and a minus-9 rating.