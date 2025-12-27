Dahlin (personal) won't play against Boston on Saturday, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Dahlin is on his way back from Sweden after being with his fiancee during the holiday break. The 25-year-old Dahlin has accounted for four goals, 28 points, 88 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and 27 hits across 33 appearances this season. Bowen Byram will replace Dahlin on the top pairing and first power-play unit in Saturday's contest.