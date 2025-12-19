McLeod scored an empty-net goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

McLeod's point streak is up to four games (one goal, three assists). The empty-netter was his first goal since Nov. 21 versus the Blackhawks, though he had six assists over the 11 contests between goals. The center is now at 18 points, 40 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 33 appearances, and he continues to see time in all situations, including a middle-six role at even strength.