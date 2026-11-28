McLeod logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

McLeod got the first chance to fill the void created by Noah Ostlund's (undisclosed) absence, which is projected to last longer than a month. That's a big vote of confidence in McLeod, who has been scratched four times in November. He's still in a 16-game goal drought, and his helper Friday was just his third in that span. The 27-year-old has a mere five points with 20 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 22 appearances, so fantasy managers can wait and see if he takes to a larger role.