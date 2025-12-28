McLeod scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

McLeod has chipped in consistent offense lately, earning two goals and five assists over his last eight outings. The 26-year-old center's tally Saturday tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period, the first of three Buffalo goals in a span of 6:15 in that frame. McLeod is now at seven goals, 21 points, 45 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 37 appearances.