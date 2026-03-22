Carrick scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Carrick's tally at 11:12 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He's been better than initially expected for the Sabres -- he has more goals in eight games with Buffalo (five) than he had in 60 outings for the Rangers (four) to start the season. The fourth-line center is up to 16 points, 69 shots on net, 98 hits, 34 blocked shots, 60 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 68 appearances.