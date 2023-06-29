Benson was selected 13th overall by the Sabres in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Benson is one of the best playmakers in the 2023 Draft. And among the smartest. His compete is outstanding, and so is his defensive game. He isn't afraid to drive the net, has high-end skills, and he can dominate on the power play. Sounds like a dream, right? Benson's projection is tough because he's only 5-foot-9. And while he's agile, his speed isn't elite. Still, the guy has no off switch and never gives up on a puck. And more than a few scouts have used Mitchell Marner's name when they describe his edgework. That's a stretch, and so is Brayden Point, the world's favorite small-skilled-guy comp. But mark our words, Benson will ultimately skate on the top six and hit a point per game in his prime.