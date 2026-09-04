Metsa signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Sabres on Friday.

Metsa is set to play out the second season of his two-year, $1.63 million contract in 2026-27, but before he signed this extension, he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. The 27-year-old had two goals, six points, a plus-16 rating, eight PIM, five hits and 31 blocks in 43 regular-season outings in 2025-26. Metsa is likely to make Buffalo's Opening Day roster, but he might not be in the lineup regularly.