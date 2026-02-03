Johannesson was placed on unconditional waivers by St. Louis on Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Johannesson had two goals and 11 points in 26 games with AHL Springfield this campaign. The 25-year-old defender generated five goals and 27 assists in 66 minor-league appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. With his contract with the Blues set for termination, he could return to the SHL if another opportunity in North America doesn't arise.