Formenton only played 20 games during the 2020-21 season, as illness kept him from establishing himself in Ottawa.

When Formenton was able to play a full season at AHL Belleville in 2019-20, he tallied 53 points in 61 games. He'll be trying to win a job in Ottawa for the 2021-22 season, and if he can stay healthy, he could develop into a decent contributor in deeper redraft leagues. Keep him on your watch list as a pickup possibility if the Senators give him an opportunity.