Burakovsky (lower body) will be with the Senators for their four-game road trip and is expected to play at some point, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports Wednesday.

When exactly Burakovsky gets into the lineup isn't totally clear, but at least fantasy managers have a rough timeline to work with. In his eight outings this season, the 31-year-old winger has yet to register a point while producing just three shots, three hits and two PIM. Whenever Burakovsky does return, it figures to be in a bottom-six role.