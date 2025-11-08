Vanek scored twice on five shots and added an assist in WHL Wenatchee's 6-3 win over Portland on Friday.

Vanek's first season of WHL play is off to a relatively modest start with two goals and four assists over 13 games. This was his second multi-point effort of the season. Vanek, son of former NHL winger Thomas Vanek, should display a scoring touch over time as he gets comfortable with his new team. The 18-year-old was selected in the third round by the Senators in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.