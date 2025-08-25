Crotty inked a two-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Monday.

Crotty saw action in just one NHL game last year for the Wild, posting a minus-1 rating in 5:08 of ice time. The 26-year-old blueliner wasn't significantly more productive in the minors, recording 10 assists but zero goals in 64 games with AHL Iowa. He figures to play the bulk of his upcoming minutes in the minors and is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value moving forward.